DIANE MAYE WILLIAMS
March 14, 1960 ˜ November 29, 2019
Diane passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband, Richard; son, Kevin; daughter, Katie, and her beloved dog, Maggie.
Diane grew up in Madera, CA, went to school there, married and had three beautiful children before moving to Southern Oregon in 1997, then to Vancouver, WA, in 2000.
She leaves behind four grandkids, Aubrey, Kailey, Sarah, and Lilly; three children, Jason, Kevin, and Katie; two in-laws, Michael, Kaareedah; brother, Bobby; mother, Charlotte; mother-in-law, Mary Lou; two aunts, Paula and Viola; husband, Richard; nieces, nephews and, of course, Maggie, the Pomeranian.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2019