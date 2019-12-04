-->

Diane Maye Williams

Guest Book
  • "Every little thing is reminding me of you, mom. I miss you..."
    - Katie Hamilton
  • "I love you baby and will always remember the good times. I..."
    - Richard Williams
Service Information
Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services
6903 E 18TH ST #A
VANCOUVER, WA
98661
(360)-213-2060
Obituary
Send Flowers


DIANE MAYE WILLIAMS
March 14, 1960 ˜ November 29, 2019

Diane passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband, Richard; son, Kevin; daughter, Katie, and her beloved dog, Maggie.
Diane grew up in Madera, CA, went to school there, married and had three beautiful children before moving to Southern Oregon in 1997, then to Vancouver, WA, in 2000.
She leaves behind four grandkids, Aubrey, Kailey, Sarah, and Lilly; three children, Jason, Kevin, and Katie; two in-laws, Michael, Kaareedah; brother, Bobby; mother, Charlotte; mother-in-law, Mary Lou; two aunts, Paula and Viola; husband, Richard; nieces, nephews and, of course, Maggie, the Pomeranian.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.