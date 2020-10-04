DIANE MARY NIEMEYER HAYDUK
Diane Mary Niemeyer Hayduk, passed away peacefully at Glenwood Place in Vancouver, WA on Sept. 23, 2020. She was 73. Diane was born in Rome, NY, in 1947 to Paul & Helen Hayduk.
In 1981, Diane moved to Vancouver, WA, where she settled and raised her family, Robert and Peter.
Diane worked for Clark County Real Property for 32 years, retiring in March 2020. It was a career; she enjoyed working with people she loved.
Diane had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, gardening, shopping and spending time at the beach.
She believed her highest blessing and accomplishment was her family and was most eager when it came to spending time with them and did so at every opportunity. Diane especially cherished spending time with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
She had a strong love for the Lord; she was always smiling, was a cheerful giver and went out of her way to make people happy and feel welcomed and part of her family.
Diane is survived by her two sisters, Beverly Hayduk and Karen Schneider; sons, Robert Niemeyer and Peter Niemeyer and his wife, Lisa; granddaughter, Shelby and great-granddaughter, Meya.
Those left behind will miss Diane greatly, but know we will see her again and she will forever be in our hearts and those of all she touched.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public service. We take this opportunity to thank the amazing caregivers at Glenwood Place who provided wonderful care in her last days. We’d also like to thank the kind and wonderful people at PeaceHealth Hospice for their care of Diane. Both Glenwood and PeaceHealth provided our family with great peace during the most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Diane’s name to PeaceHealth Hospice. You can celebrate Diane’s life by sharing a memory on Evergreen Memorial Gardens guest book or www.columbian.com/obits
. Her family would cherish those comments.