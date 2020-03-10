DIANE MARIE REGO
October 25, 1940 ˜ March 3, 2020
Diane Marie Rego passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Oct. 25, 1940 to parents, Gabriel and Thelma Decoito. She grew up in Hawaii and graduated from Maryknoll High School in 1958.
Soon after graduation, Diane met the love of her life, Geraldo ”Jerry” Rego, a sailor in the Navy. They spent many years in San Diego before settling in Vancouver, WA in 1978.
Diane worked for 21 years as a Medical Administrator for the VA Medical Center.
Her passion was serving others. Some of her accomplishments were President of the Navy Wives Club of America, Coaching Girls Softball. In the 70s, Diane was the first ever woman President of boys Little League in the city of San Diego at Mission Bay. This earned her recognition at a San Diego Padre game where she threw out the 1st pitch.
Diane loved cooking, gardening, volunteering, and family. In her words, her greatest achievement was her 4 children. She also volunteered for many church activities like visiting the elderly and Eucharistic Minister.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Rego; and her son, Mark Rego.
She is survived by her brother, Randy DeCoito; son, Dana Rego and wife Cyndi; daughter, Melinda Sefton and husband Bear; daughter, Kim Rego; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Parkin-Rego. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, March 12th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 10, 2020