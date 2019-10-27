Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Kent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DIANE KENT

April 26, 1933 ˜ October 19, 2019



Diane Kent passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, after an extended stay at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA.

Diane was 86 years old, born on April 26, 1933, in Fullerton, CA. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1951 and attended Oregon State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and majored in Home Economics.

Her parents, William and Lora Mae Ellingsworth, had multiple businesses including the Ellingsworth Store for Men in Eugene, OR.

Diane had many successful careers, including ownership of grocery stores on the Oregon coast, the Four Seasons Wedding Shoppe in Eugene, and later in her career working at First Interstate/Wells Fargo bank in Portland, OR. She and husband, Stewart, worked and traveled the United States in their own business. Following retirement, she remained very active with involvement in the Chamber of Commerce,

Diane and Stewart moved to Colville seven years ago after living in Vancouver, WA, for almost 20 years. Prior to moving to Colville, she was one of the planners and organizers of the annual Clark County Mayors and Civic Leaders Prayer Breakfast, with hundreds of attendees from all over Clark County still held in Vancouver. Diane enjoyed family, friends, civic events, and was well known for her culinary skills and entertaining at holiday and family gatherings.

Diane is survived by her husband, Stewart of 27 years; her children, Cindy Scroggins and husband, Gary, grandchildren, Jon Ferris and Ann Eckhart; Nick Hendricks and wife, Rhonda, grandchildren, Miranda and Vanessa Hendricks; Kristin Kunkle and husband, Steve, grandchildren, Geoffrey and Stephanie Kunkle; Heidi Wilkes and husband, James, grandchildren, Nicci and Grant Costelloe; and Kim Hendricks and husband, Rafe Veenker, grandchildren, Katy Corcoran and Jake Veenker. She was blessed with five children, five stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kathryn Thompson, husband, Peter, and sons, Layard and Justin; and brother, Pete Ellingsworth.

Diane will be dearly missed by family and friends who are comforted that she is in heaven and her legacy will live on.

A memorial service for Diane will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m.

Riverview Cemetery Adams Chapel

0330 SW Taylors Ferry Road

Portland, OR 97219

