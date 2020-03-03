DIANE KAY WHITESEL
May 20, 1949 ˜ February 26, 2020
Diane Kay Whitesel, 70, of Troy, MT, passed away Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 at her home in Troy with loved ones at her side. She was born May 20, 1949 in Vancouver, WA to Lloyd and Bernice (Myers) Adkins. She attended Ridgefield High School and graduated with the Class of 1967.
On Dec. 29, 1967, Diane married Frank Whitesel in Ridgefield, WA. They shared a special love and their devotion to one another allowed them to enjoy 52 years of marriage. During their time together, they raised and loved three children.
Diane also managed Retirement Communities for Holiday Retirement.
Diane is survived by her husband, Frank of Troy; children, Heather Peru of Marion, MT, Heidi Campbell of Vancouver, WA, and Robert Whitesel of Hermiston, OR; grandchildren, Ryan (Jordan) Campbell, Christopher (Nikki) Peru, Anthony Peru, Tyler Campbell and Abby Campbell; brother, Gary Adkins; and sister, Fairy Adkins Trowbridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 sisters, Donna Hoffman and Harriet Olson.
Services for Diane will be at 11:00 a.m., Fri., March 6, 2020 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home chapel, 422 W 2nd St. in Libby, MT.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2020