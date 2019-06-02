Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Patricia Mulligan. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Warehouse ’23, formerly The Quay Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DIANA P. MULLIGAN

November 12, 1944 ˜ May 21, 2019



Diana Patricia Mulligan, 74, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1944, in Luton Bedfordshire, England to Roger and Joan Sonneland. As a young girl, Diana immigrated to the United States aboard the Queen Mary. Roger and Joan welcomed Diana’s brother, Roger “Sonny” Sonneland in 1946. The family lived in Spanaway, WA and St. Helens, OR before settling in Kelso, WA. Diana graduated from Kelso High School, where she was active in many extra-curricular activities, including cheerleading.

After high school, Diana attended Lower Columbia Community College and worked as a secretary.

She married John Gibbons in 1966. They had two children together, Jeff and Jana, and later divorced.

Diana began working at Crown Zellerbach in Camas, WA, and enjoyed a long career in the Human Resource department.

In 1981, Diana met Charles Mulligan, the love of her life. She referred to Charles as “Mr. Wonderful,” and the two shared many adventures together. Their travels around the world included memorable trips to Italy, Ireland, Australia, and Mexico, to name a few. Charles and Diana were married on May 22, 1993.

Diana enjoyed an active life with many hobbies including golf, gardening and running. The beautiful garden spaces she created were admired by many. When Diana turned 60, she took up running and completed the full Portland Marathon in 2007. She dedicated the marathon to one of her grandchildren, Ellie, who was born with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome. In order to raise awareness and funds for research, Diana sought out sponsors and donated all the money raised to the Phelan-McDermid Foundation. Diana went on to complete countless half marathons, often earning medals for placing first, second or third in her age group.

Diana’s warm and loving nature was evident in the many lasting friendships she cherished, as well as through her volunteer respite work for the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA.

Above all, Diana loved her family. She was a devoted daughter to Roger and Joan, a loving sister to her brother Sonny, an adoring wife to Charles, and a wonderful mother to Jeff and Jana, as well as her stepchildren. Diana took great joy in her eight grandchildren, creating special traditions and memories to last a lifetime.

Diana is survived by her husband, Charles Mulligan; her brother, Roger Sonneland (Jude); her children, Jeff Gibbons, Jana Schwarz (Nathan), Connie Mulligan, Sandy Mulligan (Beverly), Karen Quarrè (Steve) and Joe Mulligan; and her grandchildren, Shawn Bucklin, Annette Quarrè, Briana Mulligan, Matthew Quarrè, Benjamin Schwarz, Ellie Gibbons, Samuel Schwarz and Madison Gibbons.

A memorial service will be held Sun., July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Warehouse ’23, formerly The Quay, in Vancouver, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to one of the following organizations that Diana supported: Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 5593, Bend, OR 97708 (

