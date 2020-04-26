DIANA LYNN WILSON
November 8, 1958 ˜ March 27, 2020
Diana Lynn Wilson passed away March 27, 2020, at home in Amboy, WA, after battling cancer for a year. She was born Nov. 8, 1958, in Roseburg, OR to Keith and Norma Gaynor.
Diana was a Jehovah’s Witness and attended the Rock Creek Congregation, north of Battle Ground, WA for many years as well as 12 years assisting in the Portland and Vancouver Russian Congregations.
She will be missed by many friends and family who knew her for her wonderful loving, generous and hospitable spirit.
Diane is survived by her father, Keith; husband, Michael Wilson; son, Travis Wilson; daughter, Brianna Le; and two grandchildren, Skye and Iris.
She was preceded in death by her mother; and sister, Susan Gaynor.
There will be a service, to be announced later, once the current meeting restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020