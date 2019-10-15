Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



DIANA BOTHWELL

September 13, 1944 ˜ October 10, 2019



Diana Bothwell, 75, of Vancouver, WA, passed away October 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Vancouver to Sarah and Orval Featherston, she lived her whole life in the Vancouver/Portland area.

Diana raised her family and owned/operated multiple businesses with her husband, Bert.

She liked to paint, garden, go antiquing with friends, and spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Diana created stunning pieces of jewelry, hand-made embroidered linens and baby blankets that are treasured by many, and lavished everyone with her delicious home cooking. No one ever went hungry around her.

Diana took care of everyone she knew, and loved with her whole heart. She made everyone feel like they mattered, and they were special and important. Diana was in regular contact with friends from her early school days, and became ”Mom” to many people she met over the years. She was Crazy Nan to her grandkids because she loved them like crazy, and they loved her right back.

Diana was a light in this world,

making things brighter with her love.

She will be deeply missed, but her light lives on

in those she loved.

Diana is survived by her husband, Bert, of 48 years; sisters, Delores Morrison and Sue Featherston; children, Lorrie Meisner, Michelle (Donny) Ormiston and Shane (Wendy) Bothwell; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Featherston.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

