DEON GREGORY CLINTON COLEMAN

August 30, 1985 ˜ March 1, 2020



Deon Gregory Clinton Coleman, 34 years young, died from cancer on Sunday morning at 1:58 a.m. in his Ridgefield, WA home. On the days leading up to his untimely death, Deon was surrounded by friends and family sharing happy memories. He was born in Medford, OR.

Deon held may titles: father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, best friend, confidant, master of his trade, and was cherished by all the lives he touched. He always sported black and red, as a die hard Blazers and Falcons fan, even though green was his favorite color. He knew how to have a good time, whether it was camping and BBQs, skateboarding or family time with his kids.

Deon is survived by his Mom and Dad, Gabrielle and Mike; siblings, Andrew and Sophia; children, Hailee, Avah and Osiris Coleman; and niece and nephew, Nevaeh and Elius Rasmussen; and many more.

His service will be held March 21st at 11 a.m. at the Summit Grove Lodge, 30810 NE Timmen Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642.

Deon, you will be deeply missed and always loved.

