Dennis W. Manary
1947 - 2020
DENNIS W. MANARY
May 19, 1947 ˜ July 22, 2020

Dennis W. Manary died July 22, 2020. He was 73 years old. Dennis was born May 19, 1947 and was the son of Robert and Anna Manary.
Dennis grew up in Camas, WA and graduated from Camas High School. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps.
Dennis was proud of his Native American ancestry and visited Fort Peck in Montana and was given the name Dennis “Eagle Comes Home” Manary.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughter, Sarah and five grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Williams, Nancy Craig and Betty Manary.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert O. Manary.
A military funeral service was held on Sept. 8, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
Donations in his name may be made to Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, 501 Medicine Bear Road, P.O. Box 1027, Poplar, MT 59255.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 20, 2020.
