Denny was born Nov. 2, 1943, and passed away Nov. 16, 2020. He worked at Crown Zellerbach for 38 years.Denny was survived by many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Leona; two sisters, Dorothy Sheppard and Mildred Ornellas; his wife of 49 years, Bonnie; and son, Joe.Graveside service will be held at Washougal Cemetery Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11:30 a.m.Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits