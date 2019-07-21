Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis M. Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DENNIS M. CLARK

December 16, 1942 ˜ July 14, 2019



Dennis M. Clark passed peacefully with his family by his side at Legacy Salmon Creek hospital on July 14th, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington.

Born to parents Gordon and Irene Clark on December 16th, 1942 in Astoria, Oregon.

Dennis was a Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was enlisted from October 1960-November 1966. He enjoyed his time serving, and traveling with the military, as it fed his appetite for nature and beauty of the world. Taking his sketch pad with him, he delighted in drawing the world how he saw it.

He dreamed of being a photographer for many years and was a naturally gifted painter and sketch artist in his younger days. After discharging from the Military, Dennis would travel around his beloved country with friends to “make pictures”, he frequented Montana, Utah, and Yellowstone (a few of his favorites).

For years Dennis worked in management and sales at camera shops. He delighted in this, as it meant when he couldn’t travel to make pictures, he was able to teach others with the same passion how to use cameras.

In his last few years, Dennis retired in Battle Ground, WA. He spent time with his family going on mini trips to the coast, all you can eat crab buffets with his daughter (until they plowed through so many one day that the restaurant discontinued serving them on the buffet line altogether), teaching his granddaughter how to make pictures, and frequenting his fav brunch spot Elmer’s. He entertained us with his lighthearted spirit, sarcastic jokes, and dry sense of humor. Dennis was sure to make you laugh, if not with his jokes, his hysterical mini outbursts of frustration.

Dennis is survived by sister, Diana Clark; best friend, Tom Ferguson; friend and mother of his children, Linda Berry; beloved children, Dennis M. Clark (Christina A. Clark spouse), Tammy McRoberts, Shannon Rochelle Walters (Dennis Walters spouse), Sarah McGinnis (Rick McGinnis spouse); and his loving grandchildren, Rene Clark, Sylas Burkepile, Skylar Burkepile, Codi Clark, Wyatt Clark, Matthew Clark, Michelle Gomez, Brian Schilling, Sasha Clark, Zachary Low, Cora LeCavalier, Carly McSperitt, and Dillon McSperitt.

Dennis was preceded by both parents; his brother, Jim Clark; and grandson, Tony Clark.

To honor Dennis’ memory, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00p.m. on Sat., July 27th, 2019 at 605 Barnes Street Vancouver, WA 98661.

In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, please go to

