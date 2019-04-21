Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS L. CONNER. View Sign



DENNIS L. CONNER

December 24, 1928 ˜ April 6, 2019



Dennis L. Conner, 90, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born and raised in the Camas/Washougal area, graduating from Camas High School. He remained a Papermaker fan his entire life.

Dennis enlisted in the

He retired from the military after 22 years of service. He then worked for Nickolai Door in Portland, OR. He and Betty retired to Ocean Park, WA, and later traveled full time, taking trips to Alaska and Arizona.

After Betty’s death in 2006, Dennis lived in Vancouver, WA to be near family.

Dennis enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He played on a bowling team until recently, and really enjoyed his friends and team mates at Hazel Dell Lanes. Being an avid Camas fan, he also enjoyed attending Camas football games.

Dennis is survived by sons, Mike (& Ruth) and Pat (& Chris) Conner; daughter-in-law, Cindy Conner; sister-in-law, Arlene Conner; grandchildren, Gavin, Layne, Leila, Breeze, Devon, Heather and Derek; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife, Betty; brother, George; and sons, Dennis and Gary.

Military honors will take place at Willamette National Cemetery, in Portland, OR, on Monday, May 20th, at 12:30pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm at the home of Mike Conner (for more info:

Please sign his guest book @



Dennis L. Conner, 90, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born and raised in the Camas/Washougal area, graduating from Camas High School. He remained a Papermaker fan his entire life.Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1947, and married Betty Lou Jones the following year. They had four sons: Dennis F., Gary, Mike, and Pat. The family lived in Germany, Wichita Falls and Laredo, Texas, before moving back to Camas. Dennis was also stationed in Greenland, and the Phillipines for several years.He retired from the military after 22 years of service. He then worked for Nickolai Door in Portland, OR. He and Betty retired to Ocean Park, WA, and later traveled full time, taking trips to Alaska and Arizona.After Betty’s death in 2006, Dennis lived in Vancouver, WA to be near family.Dennis enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He played on a bowling team until recently, and really enjoyed his friends and team mates at Hazel Dell Lanes. Being an avid Camas fan, he also enjoyed attending Camas football games.Dennis is survived by sons, Mike (& Ruth) and Pat (& Chris) Conner; daughter-in-law, Cindy Conner; sister-in-law, Arlene Conner; grandchildren, Gavin, Layne, Leila, Breeze, Devon, Heather and Derek; and 13 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by wife, Betty; brother, George; and sons, Dennis and Gary.Military honors will take place at Willamette National Cemetery, in Portland, OR, on Monday, May 20th, at 12:30pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm at the home of Mike Conner (for more info: [email protected] ).Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close