DENNIS G. DUBECKY
July 29, 1943 ˜ February 20, 2020
Dennis G. Dubecky, 76, a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, passed away on February 20, 2020 at his home in Vancouver, Washington.
He worked for Delta Airlines for 27 years, retiring in 2006.
Dennis enjoyed working on home improvement projects, gardening, auto racing and watching his grandchildren play sports.
He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Nancy (nee Bogucki); loving father of Michelle (Jerome); dear grandfather of Jarred and Lauren; brother of Mary Ann Bogucki and the late Dorothy, Eugene, Charlie, Daniel, Tom and John; uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Private family burial. Funeral arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020