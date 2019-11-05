Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson Battle Ground , WA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DENNIS EDWIN MUONIO

October 21, 1944 ˜ November 2, 2019



Dennis Edwin Muonio, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Battle Ground, WA on November 2nd, 2019 surrounded by many of his loved ones. Dennis was born to Edwin and Florence Muonio on October 21st, 1944 in Gackle, North Dakota. He was the oldest of ten siblings growing up on the family farm. He moved to Minnesota after graduating from high school and was united in marriage to Elsie Niska on July 4th, 1964. He enjoyed his daily work as a mechanic. He and Elsie raised their 11 children in Howard Lake, MN.

He was preceded in death by his son Daniel in 1988 and his grandson Cody LaFave in 2013. His dear wife Elsie also preceded him in death in 2014.

Dennis moved to Washington State in 2016 and was married to Gretchen Ek the following year. He succumbed to prostate cancer with a firm faith that a better home was awaiting him in heaven.

Surviving Dennis are his wife Gretchen and ten children: Mark (Kathy) of Anoka, MN, Sharon (Don) Oberg of Maple Grove, MN, David (Cindy) of Yacolt, WA, Sarah (Chris) Schanus of Howard Lake, MN, Carl (Brandee) of Watkins, MN, Linda LaFave of Sauk Rapids, MN, Andrew (Robin), James, Elaine, and Cindy (Kent) Kivari, all of Battle Ground, WA; 30 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings: Jeanette (Dale) Bruckelmyer, Darlene (Gary) Ek, Jim (Rita), Dottie (Bill) Lipe, Dede (Scott) Rosenlund, Roger (Phyllis), Karen (Steve) Lipe, Bonnie (Larry) Hendrickson, and Brenda (Keith) Johnston; many nieces and nephews and countless Christian friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson in Battle Ground on Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 AM, with a viewing at the church on Wednesday, November 6th from 6-8 PM. All are welcome. Burial will be at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Kingston, MN the following week.

