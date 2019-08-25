DENNIS DELANO BENTHIN
August 27, 1933 ˜ August 1, 2019
Dennis Delano Benthin, died on August 1, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Watertown City, Codington, South Dakota to Allen and Ella Benthin. His family relocated to Vancouver, Washington in 1941.
Dennis was the Data Processing Manager for Mayflower Farms and Past President Mayflower Credit Union. After a merger with Darigold Northwest Dairy Association, he became the IT Manager for Oregon, Eastern and South central Washington. He was the District Controller in LA, California, Northern California and Idaho. He retired after 42 years from Darigold.
Dennis was a US Navy veteran, Korea. His passion in life was volunteering to help returning war veterans and people in our community with medical, housing, food and continuing education needs. His goals were fulfilled by working with others through local service organizations. Dennis was a member of Gateway Elks Lodge #2411 Past Exalted Ruler, Portland, Oregon. Moving to Vancouver in 1997, he was a member in American Legion Smith Reynolds Post 14, Past Commander, and 40/8 -Voiture Locale No. 99 Chef de Gare Passe.
He was a sports fan, especially basketball and football games.
Dennis leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Nancy. He will be missed by many.
There will be no service at this time.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019