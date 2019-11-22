DENICE MICHELE CALHOUN
November 17, 1968 ˜ November 8, 2019
Born Nov. 17, 1968, to John and Janet Calhoun, Denice passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, at PeaceHealth Medical Center. A native of Vancouver, WA, she grew up in the Orchards and Hazel Dell neighborhoods, attending school at Sara J. Anderson Elementary, Geiser Middle School, and graduating from Columbia River High School in the class of 1987.
Denice worked for a few different employers in Vancouver, but most recently was an employee of Catherine’s where she had worked for several years.
Among those surviving Denice are: John Calhoun (father), Vancouver; Michael (brother), Vancouver; Bob Calhoun (uncle), his wife, Nickola, of Analaska, WA; Ray and Judy Podmor (aunt), Chehalis, WA; Nancy Jorgensen (aunt), Chehalis; and David Calhoun (cousin), Tacoma, WA.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Calhoun, in 2011.
Growing up in Vancouver, Denice attended New Hope Foursquare Church and Crossroads Community Church with her family. During years of her church attendance, she heard and responded to the good news of God’s grace and forgiveness through Jesus Christ and became a Christian.
A memorial service for Denice will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Gathering Place, 2500 NE 78th St., Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 22, 2019