Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloy Little Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DELOY LITTLE, SR.

May 13, 1929 ˜ July 11, 2019



Dad was born on May 13th, 1929 in Camas, WA. He was a lifelong resident of Camas and played on the state champion basketball team graduating in 1949 from Camas High. He then went to college at Western Washington in Bellingham.

In 1954 he married Marjorie Austin.

He spent summers working for the Camas Fire department and was offered a full-time position just before graduating college. He went on to make a 30+ year career rising to fire chief. He was proud to have brought the paramedic program to Camas.

Dad was a true outdoorsman having spent a lifetime of camping, hunting, fishing, and time at Hoods Canal gathering clams, shrimp, crab and oysters. The freezer was stocked with salmon and shellfish in the Spring and venison and elk in the Fall. Dad was also an avid cribbage and card player.

He and Mom enjoyed years of traveling in their trailer. They were members of the 49r’s trailer club where they enjoyed many friendships. Together they traveled many backroads searching for antiques to fill their home that Dad and Mom built in 1962. We are thankful for the many wonderful years Dad and Mom were able to enjoy. He is survived by children, Monica (Brad), Del (Karen) and Laryn (Jay); and grandchildren, JT Arvidson and Kianne Hogan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (2016); and son, Steven (1956).

Please sign his guest book @

Dad was born on May 13th, 1929 in Camas, WA. He was a lifelong resident of Camas and played on the state champion basketball team graduating in 1949 from Camas High. He then went to college at Western Washington in Bellingham.In 1954 he married Marjorie Austin.He spent summers working for the Camas Fire department and was offered a full-time position just before graduating college. He went on to make a 30+ year career rising to fire chief. He was proud to have brought the paramedic program to Camas.Dad was a true outdoorsman having spent a lifetime of camping, hunting, fishing, and time at Hoods Canal gathering clams, shrimp, crab and oysters. The freezer was stocked with salmon and shellfish in the Spring and venison and elk in the Fall. Dad was also an avid cribbage and card player.He and Mom enjoyed years of traveling in their trailer. They were members of the 49r’s trailer club where they enjoyed many friendships. Together they traveled many backroads searching for antiques to fill their home that Dad and Mom built in 1962. We are thankful for the many wonderful years Dad and Mom were able to enjoy. He is survived by children, Monica (Brad), Del (Karen) and Laryn (Jay); and grandchildren, JT Arvidson and Kianne Hogan.He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (2016); and son, Steven (1956).Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close