Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060



DELORES JEAN FRANCK

October 12, 1931 ˜ October 13, 2019



Delores Jean Franck, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 13, 2019 at the age of 88. The same age as her mother.

Delores was born to Francis and Elsie Amory on October 12, 1931 in Williston, ND and was the eldest of three girls. Most of her childhood and youth was spent in Bismarck, ND where she enjoyed paper dolls, swimming, piano, choir, sewing, reading and her potluck club. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1949, then attended Bismarck Junior College.

At only 9 years old she began babysitting then had her first official job at the hospital at age 13. She went on to work at a five and dime store, working as a soda jerk at a drugstore, and then at a finance company and a credit bureau. At that credit bureau would walk in the man who would sweep her off her feet, share her life and set into motion her greatest legacy, her cherished family.

Delores married Eugene Franck on June 13, 1953 and he always said it was the best decision he ever made. They went on to have a band of 4 boys and then finally a girl. After some moving around they settled in Vancouver, WA in 1970 where they lived the rest of their lives. Delores' greatest joy in life was being a mother and raising her family, and she did this with great love, sacrifice and dedication.

With her children mostly grown up she went to work at Nordstrom in Vancouver Mall in 1979 as the phone operator and would do this happily for 15 years until her retirement in 1994. She was often praised for her pleasant voice over the phone and loudspeaker and for her excellent work ethic.

For several years she was an active member involved with Immanuel Lutheran Church. Many of her closest friends were met through her participation in bowling leagues, bunco and pinochle groups and a Red Hat lunch club.

Her favorite pastimes included reading, playing solitaire games, socializing with friends, musicals, traveling, watching PBS, the Seahawks and Gonzaga basketball, keeping everyone up to date on everyone’s lives, and watching birds at her birdfeeder.

But nothing compared to her enjoyment of attending family events, watching her kids and grandkids in their various activities and spending quality time with those she loved most. Family meant everything to her and there is now a gaping hole in the heart of our family.

The voice of love is not always spoken but is

never really silent. You will continue living in the hearts

of those you touched, for nothing loved is ever lost

and you were loved so much.

Delores is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Ann), James (Mary), Craig (Lori); daughter, Marcene Franck; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen; her 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Elsie; her sisters, Lois and Gloria; and her son, Wade.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with a graveside service and reception immediately following. Visitation times are: Friday, November 1 from 2-8:30 p.m. and before the memorial service from 9-10 a.m.

Please sign her guest book @

