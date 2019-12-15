DELONA V. MOORE
February 18, 1918 ˜ December 5, 2019
Delona Moore, 101, passed away peacefully, Dec 5, 2019.
Jack and Delona operated Moore’s Fountain across the street from the courthouse for 30 years. Delona was a member of the Washington State Music Teachers Association and taught piano lessons in her studio until she retired in her 80’s. She belonged to Soroptimist International and Zonta Club.
Delona enjoyed gardening and raised beautiful flowers in her yard. She was a very generous person and made many friends during her long life. She was very independent and drove her car until she was 95.
A celebration of her life will be planned this spring.
Delona is survived by her daughter, Nancy Summet; son-in-law, Jon Herrington; five granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; sister, Maxine; and daughter, Janet.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 15, 2019