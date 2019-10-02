Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Marshall House 1301 Officers Row Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



DELLA FARLEY FRIASON

November 9, 1952 ˜ September 26, 2019



Resident of Vancouver, WA, Della Farley Friason, 66, died in her sleep on Thursday, September 26. She was born November 9, 1952 in Jonesboro, AR to Norman and Sheila Farley. The eldest of six in a family of two teachers, Della very early started her lifelong career of caring for and nurturing others.

Della had a love of travel from a young age. She lived in England as a girl, traveled throughout Western Europe, and studied in Japan all before graduating high school. She encouraged that love of travel in all her children, making family trips to Canada, the Grand Canyon, and the majority of the United States.

In her adulthood, she was a cashier trainer for Safeway and later took on the full-time job of raising her five children. As a lifelong learner, Della derived great joy from her children’s development. She fostered an appreciation for the arts, science, sport, and service to others by volunteering as Troop Leader, Scout Mom, and attending countless recitals, concerts, and sports games over the course of thirty years.

Della is survived by her mother, Sheila; her husband, Vernon; and their children: Geoffrey (Jessica), Camille, Katy, Tessa, and Andrew Friason; her grandson, Calvin; her sister, Sherrin Farley; brothers, Timothy (Kathy), Sean, and Patrick (Jenna) Farley; and by her niece, numerous nephews, cousins, and friends. She always made the time and covered the distance to visit her family and loved ones. She will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman; and her sister, Erin.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, which will be held from 2-5 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Marshall House (1301 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661).

In lieu of her favorite flowers, purple Irises, please consider contributions to assist the family in carrying out Della’s final wishes. For more information, please contact the family at

Please sign her guest book @

Resident of Vancouver, WA, Della Farley Friason, 66, died in her sleep on Thursday, September 26. She was born November 9, 1952 in Jonesboro, AR to Norman and Sheila Farley. The eldest of six in a family of two teachers, Della very early started her lifelong career of caring for and nurturing others.Della had a love of travel from a young age. She lived in England as a girl, traveled throughout Western Europe, and studied in Japan all before graduating high school. She encouraged that love of travel in all her children, making family trips to Canada, the Grand Canyon, and the majority of the United States.In her adulthood, she was a cashier trainer for Safeway and later took on the full-time job of raising her five children. As a lifelong learner, Della derived great joy from her children’s development. She fostered an appreciation for the arts, science, sport, and service to others by volunteering as Troop Leader, Scout Mom, and attending countless recitals, concerts, and sports games over the course of thirty years.Della is survived by her mother, Sheila; her husband, Vernon; and their children: Geoffrey (Jessica), Camille, Katy, Tessa, and Andrew Friason; her grandson, Calvin; her sister, Sherrin Farley; brothers, Timothy (Kathy), Sean, and Patrick (Jenna) Farley; and by her niece, numerous nephews, cousins, and friends. She always made the time and covered the distance to visit her family and loved ones. She will be missed by all.She was preceded in death by her father, Norman; and her sister, Erin.Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, which will be held from 2-5 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Marshall House (1301 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661).In lieu of her favorite flowers, purple Irises, please consider contributions to assist the family in carrying out Della’s final wishes. For more information, please contact the family at [email protected] Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close