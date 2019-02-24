Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert James Neddo. View Sign



DELBERT JAMES NEDDO

September 11, 1933 ˜ February 18, 2019



Delbert James Neddo of Vancouver, WA, passed away on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 11, 1933 at his family’s homestead in Malta, ID to Isaac and Eunice Neddo, the second of fourteen children. Del grew up in the Malta, ID area and attended a one room multi-grade schoolhouse, where his senior class had four students.

He then went on to serve with the Army Airborne during the Korean Conflict.

After serving his country, Del married Maryl Higley on January 14, 1956 and during his lifetime they lived in Boise, ID, Clark Fork, ID, Vancouver, WA, and finally settled in Ridgefield, WA.

Del worked as a carpenter, truck driver, dairy farmer and held many positions including Timber Cruiser while working at the Fort Vancouver Plywood Mill.

He retired as a Maintenance Mechanic from the Fred Meyer Distribution Warehouse in Clackamas, OR and then he and his wife returned to Boise, ID to enjoy their retirement. Del enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and riding his snow mobile.

He is survived by his wife, Maryl; their sons, Jim Neddo of Vancouver, WA, Kevin Neddo (Renee) of Battle Ground, WA, Dave Neddo (Denice) of Ridgefield, WA and Gordon Neddo (Beth) of Vancouver, WA; their grandchildren, Mike Neddo, Cindy (Neddo) Varley, Christy (Neddo) Waterhouse, Brent Neddo, Dan Neddo, Brandon Neddo and Jason Neddo; several great-grandchildren; and his remaining 10 siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jean Teeter; two of his brothers, Larry and Tom Neddo; and daughter-in-law, Tamra Neddo.

Per his wishes, no Celebration of Life service will be held. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

