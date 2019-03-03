|
DELAYNE RICHMOND
April 16, 1924 ˜ February 27, 2019
Delayne Richmond, 94, of Vancouver, WA, formerly of Battle Ground, WA and The Dalles, OR, passed away Feb. 27, 2019. He was born in Advance, MO on April 16, 1924 to John an Grace Richmond and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1943.
Delayne served in the U.S. Navy in WWII.
In 1947, he married Donna Johnson in Wishram, WA.
Delayne worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 39 years in The Dalles and in Portland, OR.
He retired in 1988. Delayne moved to Battle Ground in 1990 and was a member of the Battle Ground Baptist Church. He enjoyed country music and playing guitars with friends. In his retirement, Delayne enjoyed working on his ”ranch” as he called it and traveling with Donna, visiting family and friends throughout the U.S.
Delayne is survived by his wife of 71 years, Donna; his three children, Cheryl Kellogg (Jeffrey) of Carmel, NY, Johnnie Richmond (Candy) of Boise, ID and Debbie Kochis (Clifford) of Vancouver, WA; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alden and Ray Richmond; and sister, Billie Jean Casey.
Funeral services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Mon., March 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019