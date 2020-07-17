1/1
Delano Ricardo Young
1966 - 2020
DELANO RICARDO YOUNG
1966 ˜ 2020

Delano Ricardo Young went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 11, 2020 at age 53. He died in Vancouver, WA from congestive heart failure.
Delano was born Sept. 3, 1966 in Detroit, MI and lived much of his life in Detroit and Vancouver, WA.
He served in the United States Army.
Delano loved Jesus and he loved boxing. One of his passions was teaching youth boxing at the Lord’s Gym in Vancouver and at Kronks Gym in Detroit. He was a member of Everlasting Missionary Baptist Church in Vancouver, and his favorite hymn was “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”
Delano was preceded in death by his mother, Virgie Lee Young; and his toddler son, Terrell.
He leaves behind his father, Rev. Willie (Dana) Pride, Jr.; stepmother, Rosemary Pride Edwards; grandmother, Florence Jackson; five sisters: Dawn, Lidell, Valesia (Tony), Akiia (Bert) and Jahla; three brothers: Virgil, Willie and Nathan; sons: DaJon, Delano Jr., Matthew, James, Joshua, Olando, Rico, Delano Jr. II, Jesse and Delano Jr. III; daughters: Destiny and Shakia; 9 grandchildren: Brentley, Dalayah, Jaylen, Harmony, Zariah, Indya, Genesis, Kalayna and Ava LeeAnn; and a multitude of uncles, aunts and cousins.
A private family memorial will be held in Vancouver and another in Detroit.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Jul. 17, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Delano was a good man he was funny he was a good father he loves Jesus Christ he always would make me laugh anything that he would do even when I was angry he'd make me laugh I will miss him tremendously and I pray that jesus sees the angel he is. I love and miss you Delano Young Senior will always.... Dawn Mason
Dawn Mason
Friend
