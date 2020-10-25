DEE LORENE (SMITH) WILLESTOFT
November 6, 1928 ˜ October 16, 2020
Dee Lorene (Smith) Willestoft, 91, passed to her heavenly home Oct. 16, 2020, with her two children at her side. She was born Nov. 6, 1928, to Roy Dee Smith and Verla Mae Bobbitt in Camas, WA.
Dee lived in Camas until she married Neil Willestoft Aug. 24, 1945. She lived in numerous locations throughout her life. Dee easily made new friends with each move and kept in touch with old friends throughout her life. Her final move was to Bellingham, WA, in 2004 to be near her daughter, Kathryn.
She was cherished by her children, her sister, sisters-and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Dee was the glue that held the family together.
Dee loved to work in her garden and was an excellent cook. The many meals she lovingly prepared for family and friends and wonderful conversation and fellowship around the table will be remembered forever.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Willestoft, and son, Anthony Willestoft.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Paula J. Yturbide.
A family celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com
or www.columbian.com/obits
.