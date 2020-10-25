1/1
Dee Lorene Willestoft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DEE LORENE (SMITH) WILLESTOFT
November 6, 1928 ˜ October 16, 2020

Dee Lorene (Smith) Willestoft, 91, passed to her heavenly home Oct. 16, 2020, with her two children at her side. She was born Nov. 6, 1928, to Roy Dee Smith and Verla Mae Bobbitt in Camas, WA.
Dee lived in Camas until she married Neil Willestoft Aug. 24, 1945. She lived in numerous locations throughout her life. Dee easily made new friends with each move and kept in touch with old friends throughout her life. Her final move was to Bellingham, WA, in 2004 to be near her daughter, Kathryn.
She was cherished by her children, her sister, sisters-and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Dee was the glue that held the family together.
Dee loved to work in her garden and was an excellent cook. The many meals she lovingly prepared for family and friends and wonderful conversation and fellowship around the table will be remembered forever.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Willestoft, and son, Anthony Willestoft.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Paula J. Yturbide.
A family celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com or www.columbian.com/obits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidbey Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service
746 NE Midway Boulevard
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
(360) 675-5777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved