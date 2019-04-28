Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dee Harvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARY ”DEE” DENICE HARVEY

October 16, 1959 ˜ April 11, 2019



Dee Harvey, 59, passed away peacefully at home April 11th, 2019. The youngest of three children, Dee was born to Jack and Margaret Lea Todd in Walla Walla, WA on October 16, 1959. She attended De Salles Catholic High School and completed her education at Walla Walla Community College, receiving her LPN certification In May 1981. Dee worked as a nurse for 38 years.

Dee dedicated her life to caring for others. Her compassionate and loving nature has touched the lives of family, friends, patients and colleagues. Dee enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit many state capitols as well as taking cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean.

Dee is survived by her husband, David Harvey of Vancouver, WA; her children, Megan House of Portland, Nathan and Breanna Gaudette of Spokane and Alisha Harvey of Vancouver; five grandchildren, her siblings, several nieces, nephews, and many adopted family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

