DEBRAH F. MCELLRATH

September 25, 1976 ˜ April 7, 2020



On Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, Debbie McEllrath, loving wife, sister, mother and friend, left this world peacefully at the age of 43. She was born on September 25 1976 in Ojai, California to Albert and Linda (Cahoon) Harrison. She was a graduate of Kelso High School, and attended Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington.

Debbie married the love of her life, Josh McEllrath, on May 10, 2004, and they were in the middle of raising their children when she passed after a courageous battle with cancer. She was quick to point out that while she had cancer, cancer never had her.

Debbie was an incredibly talented artist and loved sharing her passion for creating art with others. As an accomplished photographer and photo editor, she had done many senior, family, and birth photos and dreamed of starting her own photography business. She was also an avid runner and had completed a number of half marathons; the Portland Marathon, and many Disneyland and Disney World running events. She was known for being extremely positive, her bright personality, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Josh; her four children, Ethan, Kendall, Lauren and Kyle; her sister, Tina; brothers, David, Sonny and Mike; and an enormous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Al; and her mother, Linda.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Instead of sending flowers, listen to your favorite music while you create something beautiful with your hands, call and catch up with a loved one, or do something kind for someone in need.

