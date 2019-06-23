DEBRA LEE (MOLDENHAUER) NELSON
November 16, 1951 ˜ June 6, 2019
Debra Lee (Moldenhauer) Nelson, beloved wife, mother, and sister went to be with her Lord after losing her struggle against glioblastoma brain cancer in Spokane, WA on June 6, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in LaCrosse, WI, on November 16, 1951, to Robert and Arliss (Wolter) Moldenhauer. Debbie leaves behind her husband, James, her two sons, Jesse Lee and Jereme James, daughter-in-law, Heather, step-grandson Alex, JoAnne Morrow, David Wolter (Cathy) Moldenhauer and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Debra Lee Nelson at Chattaroy Community Church in Chattaroy, WA on July 6, 2019 at 11 AM. Debra will be interred at Park Hill Cemetery near her father and mother in Vancouver, WA, at a date yet to be determined.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 23, 2019