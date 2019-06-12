DEBRA JEANNE ALLISON
November 7, 1940 ˜ June 6, 2019
Debbie Allison, age 78, of Tacoma, WA died June 6, 2019 Debbie was born in Medford, OR to Charles and Margaret Santo whom preceded her in death.
Debbie was a long-time administrative assistant; Clark College, King Security, First United Methodist Church and Portco Packaging in Vancouver, WA.
She is survived by her two brothers: Frank Boardman, Tacoma, WA and Bill Santo, Boise, ID; her three sons; Chuck (grandchildren; Don, Kayla, McKenzie and their families), Stuart, his wife Georgia, and Thomas, his wife Katie (and their two children Lyndi and Teagan.)
A Celebration of Life will be held between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403. Private burial will at the convenience of the family. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Debbie to the .
Published in The Columbian on June 12, 2019