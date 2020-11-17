DEBRA ANN HATFIELD-ADKINS
Debra Ann Hatfield-Adkins, loving wife, mother, grandmother passed away of natural causes peacefully next to her family on Nov. 6, 2020. Debra showed a life filled with strength, love, hope and dignity. Family was most important to Debra. Her children and her grandchildren could always make her smile. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and being outdoors. The Oregon Coast was her favorite pastime. All that were fortunate to know, and love her will greatly miss Debra. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or take a walk outside for a moment, hour or a day. Live a life filled with happiness and value. Time waits for no one.
