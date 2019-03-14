Obituary Guest Book View Sign



DEBORA SUSANNE DORMAN

April 28, 1962 ˜ March 9, 2019



XDebora Susanne Dorman, age 56, passed away on March 09, 2019 in her home located in Ridgefield, WA. Debbie grew up in Hubbard, OR and graduated from North Marion High School in 1980. She went on to achieve her Undergraduate Degree from George Fox University in Human Resources. Debbie was an accomplished marathon runner and competed all over the nation including the Boston Marathon. She loved to cook for others and was never shy to meet new people.

XDebbie was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and embraced every moment with them and will be missed dearly.

XShe married her longtime friend and love, Mike Dorman, March 12, 1988 who preceded her in death in 2013. Debbie is survived by her mother, Pat Purvis, her only son, Jeff Dorman, siblings Sherri Halter and Randall Lambert, nephews Brian, Brock, Brandon, Easton and Liam Halter and nieces Kendra, Kimmy and Katie Lambert.

XA celebration of life will be held at Lewisville Park in Battle Ground, WA (26411 NE Lewisville Hwy) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Debbie’s family asked that donations be forwarded to the Southwest Washington Humane Society.

