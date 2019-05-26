DEANNA M. IMRI
June 15, 1941 ˜ May 21, 2019
Deanna Marie Imri passed away in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 15, 1941 to Raymond D. Vernier and Bernice K. Hartzell.
Deanna was known as ”The Hat Lady”. They also knew her as the wife and widow of popular Executive Chef Laslo Imri for many years.
Deanna retired from Yellow Pages/U.S. West Direct with over 35 years service, then became active with The Vancouver Elks Lodge #823. She was voted as the very first woman Grand Exalted Ruler in Washington. She was also involved in Children’s Therapy program for many years and The Emblem Club. She had made many friends through the Washington, Canada and Alaskan Elks, and Chef Society of Oregon and Washington.
Deanna is survived by her twin brother, Dennis Vernier of San Jose, CA; sisters, Joetta French of Yacolt, WA and Juanita Rohns of CO; her cat, Soco; and her cousin, Larry Hartzell and family of Sterling, IL.
There will be an Elk’s Memorial service followed by a Celebration of Life and sharing of memories on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019, 2p.m. - 5p.m. at the Vancouver Elks Lodge #823, 11605 SE McGillivray Blvd., Vancouver, WA.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Deanna’s memory to the Elk’s Children’s Therapy program and the Elk’s Emblem Club.
Published in The Columbian on May 26, 2019