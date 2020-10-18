1/1
Dean Wesley Littlefield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DEAN WESLEY LITTLEFIELD
January 23, 1931 ˜ October 8, 2020

Dean, 89, was born in Seattle, WA, to Burl and Roberta Littlefield. He married Marilyn, his high school sweetheart, and they were happily married for 67 years.
He will be remembered as being warm hearted, a hard worker, always ready to help others, and having a joke to share.
Dean is survived by his four children, Wendy, Lucia, Jay, and Todd; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Please sign his guest book at www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved