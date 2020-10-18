DEAN WESLEY LITTLEFIELD
January 23, 1931 ˜ October 8, 2020
Dean, 89, was born in Seattle, WA, to Burl and Roberta Littlefield. He married Marilyn, his high school sweetheart, and they were happily married for 67 years.
He will be remembered as being warm hearted, a hard worker, always ready to help others, and having a joke to share.
Dean is survived by his four children, Wendy, Lucia, Jay, and Todd; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
