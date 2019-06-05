Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Maynard Popkes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DEAN MAYNARD POPKES

June 10, 1930 ˜ May 30, 2019



Dean Maynard Popkes passed away on May 30, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He was born the second of three children to Leonard and Aleida Davids Popkes on June 10, 1930 in Sibley, Iowa. The family moved to Vanport, Oregon in 1943. Dean and his family survived the Vanport flood of 1948, then moved into the Heights area of Vancouver, WA.

In 1953, Dean married Sandra Faris. The couple had 4 daughters.

Dean served in the National Guard during the Korean War.

A lifetime member and past governor of the Moose Lodge, Dean worked for Puget Sound Truck Lines. He purchased the Heights Tavern in 1977. Dean retired in 1996.

Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, animals and NASCAR. As a young man, he worked on a pit crew at the stock car races at Portand Speedway.

Dean is survived by his daughters, Teresa Green, Vickie Hancock, Julie (BW) Garren, and Laurie (Don) Gosch; his sister, Sharon (Vern) Gosch; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; and his cat, Charlie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Duane; grandson, Eric Garren; and great-granddaughter, Hayley Gosch.

There will be a graveside service at 10a.m. on Friday, June 7 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at the home of his daughter, Laurie Gosch, 6303 NE 88th Avenue, Vancouver from noon until 3p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer’s research.

Please sign his guest book @

