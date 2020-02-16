Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Elmer Dossett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DEAN ELMER DOSSETT

November 10, 1942 ˜ January 18, 2020



Dean Elmer Dossett passed away on January 18, 2020. He was born in Kellogg, Idaho to Ada and Elmer Dossett on November 10, 1942. He graduated from Kellogg High School in 1960 and attended Couer d’Alene Community College for a few years before marrying and moving to Camas, WA in 1963.

Dean worked at Crown Zellerbach/James River Corp for 37 years, retiring in 2001. He also served on the Camas City Council for 6 years and as Mayor of the City of Camas for 10 years.

In addition to politics, Dean enjoyed many other pursuits such as restoring classic cars, long distance running, antiques and collectibles, gardening and golfing. When his children were young, he enjoyed many family camping and fishing trips in the Columbia Gorge, Idaho and Montana.

Dean is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Cindy Schutzer of Seattle, WA and husband, Aaron; son, Doug Dossett of Kenmore, WA and wife, Lisa Nelson; grandchildren, Benjamin Dossett and Stephanie Dossett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Elmer Dossett; and his sister, Alice Fulton.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Lacamas Lake Lodge on Sunday, March 8th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

