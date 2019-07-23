DEAN BOMAR
December 12, 1941 ˜ June 20, 2019
Dean Bomar, 77, passed away on June 20th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Bakersfield, CA to Opal and Cleatus Bomar.
He worked at Con-Met for 33 years as a Machinist.
Dean was one of the most dependable, loving people you could ever meet. He would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed or wanted it.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Padget; granddaughter, Kristina Padget; brother, Clayton Bomar; and two sisters, Iris Hoover & Judy De Stael. Not to mention his niece and nephews and friends that were like family to him. He will be missed beyond belief.
A memorial service will be held at River’s Edge Church, Thurs. at 4 PM with a potluck to follow at the church.
Please do not send flowers, instead send donations in honor of Dean Bomar to: Kessid Church, contact Tom Lovelace, [email protected] at 360-980-2444 or to the at 800-242-8721.
Published in The Columbian on July 23, 2019