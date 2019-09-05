DEAN ALAN BRULEY
December 22, 1937 ˜ August 30, 2019
Dean Bruley of Ocean Park, WA passed away Aug. 30, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He was born Dec. 22, 1937 in Portland, OR to Earl and Dorothy (Selby) Bruley.
Dean is survived by his sister, Sylvia Smith; stepson, Steve McCallum; stepdaughter, Carrie Sowers; nephews Russell Paradis and Jeff Bruley; nieces, Lori Weber, Cindi Olson, and Jill Lettow; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Nancy; and his brothers, Larry and Arnold Bruley.
He is now with his Lord ˜ Amen
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service and reception on Thurs., Sept.12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 5, 2019