DAWN ANNETTA COCHRAN

August 7, 1958 ˜ June 12, 2019



Dawn Annetta Cochran, 60, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack at her home in Sheridan, WY. She was born in Vancouver, WA where she graduated from Fort Vancouver High School.

After high school, Dawn worked at Woodside Hospital as a psychiatric technician. She then moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked at The Psychiatric Institute. Dawn returned to Vancouver and worked as a mental health specialist. Later, she was part of a crisis response team while also volunteering for the YWCA as a court appointed special advocate for children in the state of Washington. Dawn moved to Sheridan, WY in 2011 and worked for the VOA.

Dawn’s faith was always first and foremost. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. She was kind, sincere, very patriotic and loved horses.

Thankful for having shared her life are her brother, Roy Cochran; sisters, Terri Cochran and Tracy (Carl) Bong; her nieces and nephews, Grant Nelson, Joey O’Neill, Ryan O’Neill, Jason Nelson, Jenifer Villaneuva, Erin Cochran, Katie Nelson, Curtis Cochran and Paige Klein; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Wilma Cochran.

Dawn was laid to rest at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.

Dawn Annetta Cochran, 60, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack at her home in Sheridan, WY. She was born in Vancouver, WA where she graduated from Fort Vancouver High School.After high school, Dawn worked at Woodside Hospital as a psychiatric technician. She then moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked at The Psychiatric Institute. Dawn returned to Vancouver and worked as a mental health specialist. Later, she was part of a crisis response team while also volunteering for the YWCA as a court appointed special advocate for children in the state of Washington. Dawn moved to Sheridan, WY in 2011 and worked for the VOA.Dawn's faith was always first and foremost. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. She was kind, sincere, very patriotic and loved horses.Thankful for having shared her life are her brother, Roy Cochran; sisters, Terri Cochran and Tracy (Carl) Bong; her nieces and nephews, Grant Nelson, Joey O'Neill, Ryan O'Neill, Jason Nelson, Jenifer Villaneuva, Erin Cochran, Katie Nelson, Curtis Cochran and Paige Klein; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Wilma Cochran.Dawn was laid to rest at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 14, 2019

