David Shipley Thompson
DAVID SHIPLEY THOMPSON
August 7, 1940 ˜ September 24, 2020

David Shipley Thompson, 80, passed away Sept. 24, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. He was at home, surrounded by his family, when he went to meet the Lord.
David was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Hermiston, OR, and graduated from Lake Oswego High School in 1958. He worked for General Telephone Company for 35 years and worshipped at Liberty Bible Church of the Nazarene in Vancouver. David was married to his best friend, his wife, Linda, for 59 years. Together they had a lifetime of adventures.
David is survived by wife, Linda; daughter, Launi; son, Marc; grandson, Ethan; and brother, Steve.
He was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, where a private service was held.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 4, 2020.
