DAVID SCOTT LONG
June 14, 1950 ˜ June 2, 2019
David Scott Long, 68, passed away at home in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Eugene, OR on June 14, 1950 and graduated from Evergreen High School in 1968.
David served in the Vietnam War from 1969-1971.
He was employed as a barber at Arlo’s Barber Shop for over 25 years.
David was a true lover of music, an avid reader and was a great drummer.
He is survived by his former wife, Mary; and nephew, Ben Jatos.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Walter Scott Long; and his sister, Jane Jatos.
A military service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on Aug. 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019