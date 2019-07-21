Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Orlen Price. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID ORLEN PRICE

February 16, 1935 ˜ July 10, 2019



David Orlen Price, 84, of Vancouver, WA, passed away July 10, 2019 at PeaceHealth Medical Center. He was born in Vancouver, WA to Vernor and Gertrude Price on Feb. 16, 1935.

David was head of Data Processing at Portland Air National Guard Base where he retired as Lt. Col. USAF.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater Catholic Church.

David enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with family. He loved going on cruises with the ”cruise gang”.

He was a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Barbara McDonnell Price and a loving father and grandfather.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Teri Price; son, Patrick Price; daughter, Cyndee Ripplinger; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, 2 sisters and a brother.

A memorial Mass will be held on Mon., July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 400 S. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661.

Memorial donations may be sent to the .

Please sign his guest book @



David Orlen Price, 84, of Vancouver, WA, passed away July 10, 2019 at PeaceHealth Medical Center. He was born in Vancouver, WA to Vernor and Gertrude Price on Feb. 16, 1935.David was head of Data Processing at Portland Air National Guard Base where he retired as Lt. Col. USAF.He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater Catholic Church.David enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with family. He loved going on cruises with the ”cruise gang”.He was a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Barbara McDonnell Price and a loving father and grandfather.David is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Teri Price; son, Patrick Price; daughter, Cyndee Ripplinger; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his mother, father, 2 sisters and a brother.A memorial Mass will be held on Mon., July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 400 S. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661.Memorial donations may be sent to the .Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.