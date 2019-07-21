DAVID ORLEN PRICE
February 16, 1935 ˜ July 10, 2019
David Orlen Price, 84, of Vancouver, WA, passed away July 10, 2019 at PeaceHealth Medical Center. He was born in Vancouver, WA to Vernor and Gertrude Price on Feb. 16, 1935.
David was head of Data Processing at Portland Air National Guard Base where he retired as Lt. Col. USAF.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater Catholic Church.
David enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with family. He loved going on cruises with the ”cruise gang”.
He was a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Barbara McDonnell Price and a loving father and grandfather.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Teri Price; son, Patrick Price; daughter, Cyndee Ripplinger; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, 2 sisters and a brother.
A memorial Mass will be held on Mon., July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 400 S. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661.
Memorial donations may be sent to the .
Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019