DAVID MARTIN CHUN
November 25, 1946 ˜ July 11, 2019
”I lived a good life. I raised a good family. Life goes on,
and the phone will ring tomorrow.”
David Martin Chun, 72, a proud Air Force veteran of Vancouver, WA, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 25, 1946 to David and Jewel Chun in Vancouver, where he graduated from Fort Vancouver in 1964.
David married Wendy Volgamore on Dec. 7, 1968.
He was a talented mechanic known across the area as the man who could build a carburetor and distributor for anything. David owned his own automotive business, Super Tune, for over 35 years. He had a passion for Corvettes, his shop, classic cars, the casino, his family, and his dog.
David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Wendy; daughter, Dondi Beck Bennett (Clint); son, David Corey Chun (Traci); daugther, Susan Chun; grandchildren, Ellie and Cole Bennett, Cooper and Carter Chun and Ava Glenn; siblings, Sandy Hart, Mary Reid (Bill), Dennis, and John (Deborah); numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Cloe Rose Beck; sister, Debby Langevin; and brother-in-law, Gary Hart.
Please join us for an open house on Sunday, July 21st at Super Tune, 3108 C NE 65th St., Vancouver, WA, from 2-5p.m. Military honors and open mic will begin at 3p.m.
David loved drag racing at PIR and supporting Team PIR every fall. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Northwest Drag Racing Association (NWDRA), David Chun Fund, PO Box 33285, Portland, OR 97292 to support a team dinner in his honor.
Published in The Columbian on July 17, 2019