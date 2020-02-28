Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lewis Nollette. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Milwaukie , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID LEWIS NOLLETTE

January 23, 1948 ˜ February 24, 2020



David Lewis Nollette, age 72, of Milwaukie, Oregon, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. David was born January 23, 1948 in Seattle, Washington to Lewis and Catherine Nollette.

David graduated from Central Catholic High School and majored in Chinese History at University of Seattle. Later being the first male student at Marylhurst, he earned a Bachelors in Business, and Masters at University of Portland.

David was a Facilities Manager, through-out his career he worked for the Park Rose School District, Portland Public Schools and Intel.

After retiring, he enjoyed writing and wrote two books.

David was full of contagious curiosity, generous, kind, helpful and adventurous. He was a true renaissance man and loved restoring his 100 year old houses, after work he would come home to spend time with his family and work on the house. The arts were a passion of David’s, he delighted in playing the guitar and singing, enjoyed theater and plays.

On September 6, 1975, David married Felicia Tovar at St. Charles Church in Portland.

He was a thoughtful family man, planner and volunteered extensively in the community. Religion was monumental in David’s life, he was surrounded by many longtime friends in the clergy.

David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Felicia Tovar-Nollette; brother, Dennis Nollette; children, Stewart, Trevor and Elyce; grandchildren, Katherine, Alexis, Isabelle and Charlotte.

A Rosary with Funeral Mass will be held for David on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 12p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Milwaukie.

