DAVID LEE SKEANS
September 11, 1937 ˜ March 24, 2019
David Lee Skeans, 81, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born to J.L. and Othello Skeans on Sept. 11, 1937.
David was a retired journeyman lineman and a member of the Slo Pok Car Club.
Survivors include his sons, Mark and Scott Skeans and their mother, Marlene Crane.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital.
A viewing will be held on Fri., April 12 from Noon to 9p.m., with a Celebration of Life on Sat., April 13th at 10:00 a.m., both at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2019