Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Creagan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID LEE CREAGAN

1932 ˜ 2019



David Lee Creagan passed away at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, KS in 1932. His family moved to Vancouver, WA in 1942, where his parents worked in the shipyards during WWII. David attended grade school at Providence Academy and graduated from the old Vancouver High in 1950. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1956.

David was also a proud member of the military during the Korean war, attending the Air Force at Larson Air Force base in Washington State.

In 1959 while working as a Passenger Agent for United Airlines, David met Shirley Nelson, a Stewardess. They were married in 1960 and had four children.

David was a graduate of the LA Police Academy and worked for the Santa Monica Police Dept. Other employers include: Allstate Ins. and Merrill Lynch as a stock broker. During the 1970’s, Dave and his brother, Jim, owned and operated “The Creagan Egg Co.” in Ridgefield, WA. It was the largest egg producer in S.W. Washington with over 50,000 laying hens.

He was a member of The Oxford Athletic Club and worshiped regularly at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

David is survived by his wife, Shirley Creagan; four children, Mike Creagan, Kimberley Daffin, Jon Creagan and Scott Creagan; and twelve grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David L. and Bernice Creagan; and brother, Jim Creagan.

Mass will be Monday, April 29th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the or the Ray Hickey Hospice House.

Please sign his guest book @

David Lee Creagan passed away at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, KS in 1932. His family moved to Vancouver, WA in 1942, where his parents worked in the shipyards during WWII. David attended grade school at Providence Academy and graduated from the old Vancouver High in 1950. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1956.David was also a proud member of the military during the Korean war, attending the Air Force at Larson Air Force base in Washington State.In 1959 while working as a Passenger Agent for United Airlines, David met Shirley Nelson, a Stewardess. They were married in 1960 and had four children.David was a graduate of the LA Police Academy and worked for the Santa Monica Police Dept. Other employers include: Allstate Ins. and Merrill Lynch as a stock broker. During the 1970’s, Dave and his brother, Jim, owned and operated “The Creagan Egg Co.” in Ridgefield, WA. It was the largest egg producer in S.W. Washington with over 50,000 laying hens.He was a member of The Oxford Athletic Club and worshiped regularly at St. Joseph Catholic Church.David is survived by his wife, Shirley Creagan; four children, Mike Creagan, Kimberley Daffin, Jon Creagan and Scott Creagan; and twelve grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, David L. and Bernice Creagan; and brother, Jim Creagan.Mass will be Monday, April 29th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.In lieu of flowers, please give to the or the Ray Hickey Hospice House.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.