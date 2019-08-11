DAVID ”PAT” L. DUNN
October 22, 1957 ˜ August 1, 2019
David ”Pat” L. Dunn, 61, passed away Aug. 1, 2019 at his home in Vancouver, WA.
He worked as an arborist, was an avid fisherman and loved golf. Most of all, he loved life and spending it with his family and many wonderful friends.
Pat is survived by his wife, Shelley Erwin-Dunn; his mother, Catherine Arras; brothers, Eugene Harrison and Gary Dunn; as well as his children, Patrick Dunn, Denice Lasha, and Catherine Dunn, all of CA, and his daughter, Teri Dunn of Vancouver. He was also proud grandpa to seven grandchildren.
Pat was much loved and will be missed.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2019