Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church 6600 Highland Dr Vancouver, WA 98661 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID L. CANNARD

September 13, 1926 ˜ October 28, 2019

Age 93



The next time you visit the Columbia River Gorge and take in its spectacular views, go for a hike, or stop for some freshly-caught salmon, think of Dave Cannard for a moment. He was one of the founders of Friends of the Columbia Gorge. He volunteered countless hours to help bring together people from a wide range of backgrounds and views to create a National Scenic Area, a designation that is unique in the country. He, in turn, thanks you for enjoying and caring for that natural treasure.

Dave grew up in North Portland and Felida (Vancouver, WA), the eldest of three sons of a postal carrier and a PTA mom who had lived in a boxcar as a child. He interrupted his high school education at Roosevelt to join the navy and was training as a radio technician when World War II ended. After graduating from the University of Portland, he taught elementary school for a decade, meeting fellow teacher and future wife, Virginia Kelly, while helping her with science projects at Laurelhurst School.

They moved to Vancouver, started a family and opened a life insurance business that came to assist many clients plan for their long-term financial security. He was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table and regular qualifier for the Conference of Champions. Virginia and Beverly Cobb, his longtime assistant and business partner, did their best to keep his feet to the fire when they could drag him away from his many community, civic, and business causes including religious education at St. Joseph’s, the Regional Estate Planning Council, Catlin Gabel School, Oregon Public Broadcasting, and Clark College Foundation.

Dave always made time to enjoy the outdoors in a variety of locales - mountain, river, coast, and beyond the Pacific Northwest. He was an accomplished sailor who crossed the Atlantic twice and twice sailed to Hawaii in the TransPac race. On weekends, he and Virginia visited with folks at Mo’s and the Legion Hall in Cannon Beach or hosted family and friends at their beach home.

Dave is survived by his brother, J. Paul Cannard; a daughter, Kelly Cannard; and son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Carolyn Cannard; and two grandsons, Andrew and Jonathan Cannard; along with a large extended family. All share his love of the outdoors and the value of education which he championed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Columbia Gorge or to other efforts to preserve natural spaces near and dear to your heart.

Dave was a devoted lifelong Catholic and on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., there will be a Memorial Mass, followed by a reception at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Vancouver.

Please sign his guest book @

The next time you visit the Columbia River Gorge and take in its spectacular views, go for a hike, or stop for some freshly-caught salmon, think of Dave Cannard for a moment. He was one of the founders of Friends of the Columbia Gorge. He volunteered countless hours to help bring together people from a wide range of backgrounds and views to create a National Scenic Area, a designation that is unique in the country. He, in turn, thanks you for enjoying and caring for that natural treasure.Dave grew up in North Portland and Felida (Vancouver, WA), the eldest of three sons of a postal carrier and a PTA mom who had lived in a boxcar as a child. He interrupted his high school education at Roosevelt to join the navy and was training as a radio technician when World War II ended. After graduating from the University of Portland, he taught elementary school for a decade, meeting fellow teacher and future wife, Virginia Kelly, while helping her with science projects at Laurelhurst School.They moved to Vancouver, started a family and opened a life insurance business that came to assist many clients plan for their long-term financial security. He was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table and regular qualifier for the Conference of Champions. Virginia and Beverly Cobb, his longtime assistant and business partner, did their best to keep his feet to the fire when they could drag him away from his many community, civic, and business causes including religious education at St. Joseph’s, the Regional Estate Planning Council, Catlin Gabel School, Oregon Public Broadcasting, and Clark College Foundation.Dave always made time to enjoy the outdoors in a variety of locales - mountain, river, coast, and beyond the Pacific Northwest. He was an accomplished sailor who crossed the Atlantic twice and twice sailed to Hawaii in the TransPac race. On weekends, he and Virginia visited with folks at Mo’s and the Legion Hall in Cannon Beach or hosted family and friends at their beach home.Dave is survived by his brother, J. Paul Cannard; a daughter, Kelly Cannard; and son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Carolyn Cannard; and two grandsons, Andrew and Jonathan Cannard; along with a large extended family. All share his love of the outdoors and the value of education which he championed.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Columbia Gorge or to other efforts to preserve natural spaces near and dear to your heart.Dave was a devoted lifelong Catholic and on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., there will be a Memorial Mass, followed by a reception at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Vancouver.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close