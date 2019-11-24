Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Kevin Zarzana. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Anthem Church Fairview , OR View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM The Springs Restaurant Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID KEVIN ZARZANA

March 16, 1957 ˜ November 11, 2019



David Kevin Zarzana passed away with his family by his side on Nov. 11, 2019, in Portland, OR. He was born on March 16, 1957, in Sacramento, CA, to Jerry Zarzana and Charlene Relyea.

Dave graduated from Evergreen High School in Vancouver, WA, in 1975. He also attended Western Washington University. He was employed at Music World for over 20 years and was known region-wide as the “go-to guy” for guitar repair and restringing.

Dave loved the Lord and attended numerous churches in the area, including Crossroads Community, Wellspring Foursquare and Rhapsody Church. He loved singing, playing his guitar, his family and Raider football.

He played in many local bands including The Hardtops, Blue Light, Reflections, Pacific Rhythm and Echoes of Yasgurs. Dave’s fans and bandmates loved it when he would dress up as Buddy Holly and Elvis (Enis, the Other Guy!) and perform hits such as “Peggy Sue” and “All Shook Up.”

He is survived by his two sisters, Jenean and Brenda; his wife, Lori; children, Brandon, Matthew, Joshua, Jacob, Miriah, Emily, Nathan and Evan; five granddaughters and 13 grandsons.

Dave was preceded in death byboth parents.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m., at Anthem Church in Fairview, OR. A celebration event “Davidpalooza” - will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 11 p.m. at The Springs Restaurant in Vancouver.

