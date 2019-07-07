DAVID JAMES HAUER
November 1, 1935 ˜ June 23, 2019
David James Hauer, 83, passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver, WA, amongst family. He was born Nov. 1st, 1935 in Rugby, ND to Thor and Mildred Hauer.
Aside from being a veteran of the Air Force, David also worked at James River for over 25 years.
He was an active member of the Elks lodge in Vancouver and past exalted ruler. He very much enjoyed quilting and spending time with this family. He was a master cribbage player and enjoyed fishing whenever possible.
David is survived by JoAnn Hauer, his wife of 53 years; two children: daughter, Angie (Mark) Francis of Vancouver, WA and son, Michael (Judith) Hauer of Hillsboro, OR; and two grandchildren he loved very much.
Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019