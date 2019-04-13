Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID HENRY JOSEPH DANIS. View Sign



DAVID HENRY JOSEPH DANIS

July 16, 1937 ˜ April 7, 2019



David Danis was 81 when he passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA, USA. He was born in Campbell River, B.C. Canada on July 16th, 1937. He grew up in Camp 5 and Campbell River and was a member of the graduating class of 1957.

Dave started his career with Crown Zellerbach at the Elk Falls Paper Mill in 1958. In 1966 he transferred to Eureka, California for the start-up of a new mill there. Four months later he transferred again for the start-up of the Wauna Mill near Clatskanie, Oregon where he worked until his retirement in 1992.

After retirement from the Wauna Mill, Dave worked as a part-time consultant in the paper industry before retiring for good in December of 2011. His consulting work took him many places in North America as well as to Russia, including Siberia.

Dave leaves behind his wife, Maria ’Ria’ in Vancouver, WA; son, Steven and grandsons, Matteo, Lorenzo and Dominic in Seattle, WA; son, Michael (Kristen), granddaughter, Molly, grandson, Matthew and granddaughter, McCall in Camas, WA.

No service by request.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .

16407 North East 15th Avenue

Ridgefield , WA 98642

